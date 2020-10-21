LETTER: Graduated income tax should be OK'd

The Graduated Income Tax Amendment is an important step toward righting the state’s finances. Illinois is one of only 11 states that does not have a graduated income tax, a much fairer system to tax citizens compared to a flat rate. There are several misconceptions about the proposed amendment.
It will not empower the legislature to raise taxes. They already have this power. Some believe that this amendment opens the door to taxing retirement income and/or increasing taxes in inheritance/estates. The amendment does neither, the Legislature already has this authority too. Certainly, if the amendment does not pass, taxing retirement income may be more likely to be considered because of the need for revenue. On the public side, the state’s financial situation and revenue problem is not the result of over-generous public pension benefits. The normal cost and level of benefits provided by Illinois’ public pension systems for teachers, college and university employees, police, fire, and other state workers are generally just average compared to other states. In fact, legislative decisions to underfund the state pension systems helped subsidize lower income taxes for decades. Some are concerned about family farms being hurt by the graduated income tax. Only corporate farms pay the corporate tax.
Local governments rely heavily on property taxes to meet their public service obligations. Illinois imposes sales taxes on fewer items than most states. The state’s financial picture was challenging before COVID-19 and the pandemic will result in new shortfalls that must be addressed. A graduated income tax is a fair and balanced way to fulfill Illinois’ fiscal responsibilities.
Please vote “Yes” for the proposed amendment of Section 3, Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.
Steven D. Cunningham
Member, Board of Directors, State Universities Annuitants Association
