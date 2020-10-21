LETTER: Graduated income tax should be OK'd

It will not empower the legislature to raise taxes. They already have this power. Some believe that this amendment opens the door to taxing retirement income and/or increasing taxes in inheritance/estates. The amendment does neither, the Legislature already has this authority too. Certainly, if the amendment does not pass, taxing retirement income may be more likely to be considered because of the need for revenue. On the public side, the state’s financial situation and revenue problem is not the result of over-generous public pension benefits. The normal cost and level of benefits provided by Illinois’ public pension systems for teachers, college and university employees, police, fire, and other state workers are generally just average compared to other states. In fact, legislative decisions to underfund the state pension systems helped subsidize lower income taxes for decades. Some are concerned about family farms being hurt by the graduated income tax. Only corporate farms pay the corporate tax.