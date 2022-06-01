LETTER: Grateful for Brad, Beth Holmes

Saturday, Decatur got its chance to express gratitude to Brad and Beth Holmes for the gift of music they have shared with Millikin and our community for the past 30 years. It was a grand event- well planned by Jan Devore and Neil Smith. And Decatur showed up, filling most of the seats at Central Christian Church. More than 100 alumni joined in song to celebrate their accomplishments.

I don't think i realized their impact until i heard so many alumni -- now established in their own careers -- tell their stories about how Brad and Beth impacted their lives far beyond the musical sphere.

And then of course came the music conducted by some of Brad and Beth's students.

What a privilege to sing with this group and to have experienced the magic that this couple create when they stand at podium. I think everyone left with a real sense of gratitude for what they have shared.

We may not soon again see such accomplishments.

And so as Brad and Beth pursue other opportunities, I express gratitude for their mindful stewardship of the arts while in our community.

Paul Foster, Decatur

