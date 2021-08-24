LETTER: Group seeks help with education effort

I have heard it said that kids are our future. Not just any kid but all kids. And what kind of future do we want? One populated by well-rounded, well-educated kids or one populated by kids struggling with math, English, history and other areas.

For many kids, this past school year was filled with lost learning opportunities due to COVID. Low-income kids were impacted more often than other kids. Members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Decatur are partnering with CASA to help kids bridge that learning gap. By helping those kids with their educational needs, their future, and ours, will be brighter.

We need your help. If you are a retired educator, or someone who likes working with kids, and willing to spend a few hours a week helping kids learn, please contact us. Your experience and their need are a perfect fit. Your passion for learning and kids over the years will serve this community, and those kids, well. As the saying goes, “No one stands so tall as when they stoop to help a child.”

There are several ways you can contact us. One: attend one of our regular meetings at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at the Salvation Army Banquet Center on West Main Street; Two: leave a message on our Facebook Page (Search Golden K Kiwanis of Decatur); Three: send an email to crsmith@millikin.edu. Join us in this effort to help kids. Together we can make a difference.

Charles Smith, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0