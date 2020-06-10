LETTER: Grown-ups around Trump should speak up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

It may be too late in this presidential election cycle, but what if James Mattis, General H.R. McMaster. Rex Tillerson, and John Kelly, all of whom served honorably in the Donald Trump White House, teamed up to steady America’s future? Each man represents the sparse grownup faction of Trump’s past advisers.

They could privately present their concerns about President Trump’s puzzling conduct to Republican leaders like Vice President Pence or Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, or perhaps better, co-author an op-ed in a major newspaper. That would be hard to ignore. Mattis took the first step with his recent statement about Trump’s leadership.

All four men could speak with credibility. Between the four of them, Trump has been described as undisciplined, impulsive and having questionable cognitive ability. These descriptions of the President aren’t new, but all four coming forward at once might have some impact.

It might also give well-deserved cover to a couple other public servants who can relate: Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Too many earnest and honorable individuals have had to tap dance around a thin-skinned president’s feelings.