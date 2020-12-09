LETTER: Guilty must be held accountable

I just finished reading the article "Controlling boyfriend whips and strangles Decatur woman" (Dec. 10). I am appalled & disgusted.

Just so everyone understands something - domestic violence is all about power & control; this is the basis of all abuse in intimate partner relationships. This victim has been controlled by her partner for 10 months through the many control tactics abusers use to manipulate their victim. He controlled every aspect of her life, including the escalation to extreme physical abuse.

She reported being struck multiple times with a belt & officers observed bruising all over her body, as well as a bite mark. He allegedly told the officers he needed "anger management." Folks, anger management will not solve his problem. His behavior is a learned behavior. It is not justified by his "anger." The abuse he inflicted on her is choice behavior. What he does need is mandated to an Illinois state protocol-approved batterer intervention program, where the groups are all based in power & control.

Yes, anger is addressed in these groups, but it is not the root cause of his behavior.