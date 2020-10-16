LETTER: Gunderson an advocate, world-changer

It is my honor to support Jackie Gunderson as the representative of District 9 on the McLean County Board. In the four years I have known Jackie, she has been nothing short of an advocate for all people and a world-changer. She is a fierce ally and will be a natural when it comes to witnessing another’s issues and then diligently working to right any wrongs. Jackie is the powerful, wise, and compassionate leader we need on our county board.