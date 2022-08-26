LETTER: H&R photographers hit high standard

I wonder if any Herald & Review readers stop to appreciate how talented a photographer Clay Jackson is.

The images he captures are consistently solid and several are just stunning. One highlight of a month is when the paper runs "Through His Lens" to showcase his best work.

Clay is the latest in a long line of photojournalists who have served the Decatur news public over the past 50 years.

For instance, Dennis Magee probably is the best combination of photographer and writer the Herald & Review ever had. His contemporary, Dennis Goemaat, practiced a delicate artistry with his lens. Lisa Morrison always looked for the best possible angle for her shots. No one was in touch with the humanity of their subjects as Jan Abbott.

Going further back, Bob “Scoop” Strongman had perhaps the best journalistic instincts. He impressed upon one young reporter the value of being receptive to the constant possibility of news available around him while out on assignment. Being a “swivel head” is what he called the skill. Bob seemed to know everyone, and everyone seemed at ease with him.

Herb Slodounik earned the respect of the public he served. Ron Ernst exuded a special energy with his photos. Speaking of energy, nothing fired up Doug Gaumon like a fire, accident or other events of what journalists call “spot news.”

These, and others have preserved the moments of young athlete’s glory, of the county fair 4-H winner’s glee and of the firefighter’s grim response to a devastating blaze. The photos convey the emotions and impact of an event in a way words can’t. They put you at the scene.

We are the better for them.

Dick Zaker, Decatur