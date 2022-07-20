LETTER: Handguns responsible for deaths

As of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics reports 38,390 deaths by firearm, of which 24,432 were by suicide. Although mass shootings are covered extensively in the media, mass shootings in the United States account for only a small fraction of gun-related deaths. The proposed type of legislation will do little to limit gun crime and that instead, barriers that prevent people from purchasing and carrying guns for self protection should be eliminated to increase the frequency of “good guys with guns.”