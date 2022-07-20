LETTER: Handguns responsible for deaths

Pritzker is right up there with Biden when it comes to false statements and short memories.
Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act 0f 1994 had a sunset provision and Congress let it expire because the ban on ‘assault’ weapons had a negligible impact on violent crimes.
As of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics reports 38,390 deaths by firearm, of which 24,432 were by suicide. Although mass shootings are covered extensively in the media, mass shootings in the United States account for only a small fraction of gun-related deaths. The proposed type of legislation will do little to limit gun crime and that instead, barriers that prevent people from purchasing and carrying guns for self protection should be eliminated to increase the frequency of “good guys with guns.”
Gun murder victims by weapon for 2012 - 2019 are predominantly by handguns with rifle, shotgun and other comprising a very small percentage.
Richard Waltermeyer, Decatur