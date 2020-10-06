 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Hang up on unwanted calls to battle scams
0 comments

LETTER: Hang up on unwanted calls to battle scams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

I just want to say thank you. At least four times a day, I receive a  telemarketer call and hang up immediately. Only once have I listened, referring to your article on grandparent scams.  

Late at night, a young man with a slight accent woke me up to report my grandson was in jail in Canada and needing $2,000 for bail. I laughed and said, " Honey, you haven't done your homework, I have no children." I swear I heard him blush before he hung up. I went back to sleep.

The best solution to robocalls is to hang up and ignore them. Never in my 72 years have I bought anything offered over the phone, nor will I. 

Linda Hutton, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Kreke for County Board
Letters

LETTER: Kreke for County Board

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Kreke for Macon County Board-District 3 (east/southeast Decatur). Ryan is a life-long Decatur resi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News