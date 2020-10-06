LETTER: Hang up on unwanted calls to battle scams

I just want to say thank you. At least four times a day, I receive a telemarketer call and hang up immediately. Only once have I listened, referring to your article on grandparent scams.

Late at night, a young man with a slight accent woke me up to report my grandson was in jail in Canada and needing $2,000 for bail. I laughed and said, " Honey, you haven't done your homework, I have no children." I swear I heard him blush before he hung up. I went back to sleep.

The best solution to robocalls is to hang up and ignore them. Never in my 72 years have I bought anything offered over the phone, nor will I.

Linda Hutton, Decatur

