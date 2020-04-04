LETTER: Have a blessed Easter Sunday

Christ has risen! Early that first Easter morning, Mary Magdalene arrived at Jesus' tomb expecting to find a lifeless corpse; the former prostitute found an empty tomb. Befitting Almighty God's amazing grace, this repentant sinner was first to proclaim Christ's physical resurrection.
Eyewitness word-of-mouth testimonies of our resurrected Lord and Savior sent many Christians -- "vast numbers," according to 1st-century Roman historian Tacitus -- to martyrdom. "Ridicule accompanied their end", mocked the pagan Tacitus.
"Pernicious superstition," Tacitus wrote of Christ even while Christians "were covered with wild beasts' skins and torn to death by dogs, or they were fastened to crosses and, when daylight failed, were burned to serve as torches by night." This Easter and every Sunday we Christians need remember these martyred champions who helped deliver our God-given faith.
Ancient Roman Empire collapsed in part because of citizens' insatiable demands for evermore decadent and debauched pagan "games and entertainments". Sound familiar? It should. America's video games of virtual reality homicidal bloodletting spiced with ubiquitous pornography witness to our homegrown decadence and debauchery.
In essence these computerized video "games and entertainments" provide young folks virtual reality front-row seats in ancient Rome's Coliseum to cheer gladiatorial battles even as Christians are fed to lions to entertain pagans.
Do violent video games role-model anti-social behaviors -- including and especially homicidal gun violence -- to impressionable youth? Do these insidious video games desensitize kids, thus preparing young people to solve their problems through violence, sometimes via the barrel of a gun? The answer is increasingly acted-out in the streets and schools of Decatur and America, is it not?
In prayer life's challenges have already been answered through our God-given Christian faith. Each of us, like Mary Magdalene, need only repent and trust our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He's trustworthy indeed because Christ has risen indeed. Have a blessed Easter Sunday.
