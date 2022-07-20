LETTER: Hazards of nuclear war have increased.

President John F. Kennedy speaking in the aftermath of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis said: “A single nuclear weapon contains almost 10 times the explosive force delivered by all the allied air forces in the Second World War. The deadly poisons produced by a nuclear exchange would be carried by wind and water and soil and seed to the far corners of the globe and to generations yet unborn. All we have built, all we have worked for, would be destroyed in the first 24 hours. Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy — or of a collective death-wish for the world.”