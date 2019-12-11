LETTER: He's had enough of Donald Trump

As I watch with keen interest the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, I am tempted to fast forward 30 years into the future. Since I am approaching my 81st birthday, I most certainly will not be around to know how history will evaluate and judge Donald Trump. After teaching history classes for 25 years, I feel that I can make a good guess of how historian will evaluate and rate his presidency.

As they rate Trump for his place in history, I suspect that he will be assigned to the group that includes presidents such as Buchanan, Andrew Johnson and Harding (some of the least competent presidents of the past 200 years).

However, I can predict with some certainty that during the next several months Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives and found innocent by the Senate. It also appears that the voters will have the final say in this matter in Nov. 2020.

If Trump is defeated next November (I suspect he will be because just as the voters had Clinton fatigue in 2016, they will have Trump fatigue in 2020), I have grave doubts that he will leave office peacefully or gracefully. I am reminded of two dictators from the 1930s and I am beginning to see troubling similarities between these two individuals and Donald.