LETTER: Health association backs fair tax

In the November 3 election, Illinois voters have a critical decision to make at the top of the ballot – whether to approve a question on a proposed amendment to the state constitution replacing Illinois’ current flat income tax rate with a graduated tax structure that the federal government and most states already have. This plan would result in the state’s wealthiest taxpayers paying higher rates, while all others would see no change or slight reductions in their current tax rates.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association supports this initiative. It is vitally important that Illinoisans, especially the most vulnerable populations -- children, pregnant women, working families, senior citizens, and the disabled -- have access to the programs and services they need, including healthcare. In addition, we all must address health and healthcare disparities that have been starkly exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately devastated communities of color.

To ensure Illinois has a strong, equitable healthcare system that serves everyone, the state must have predictable, stable financing, and moving to a graduated income tax is a fair and workable way to address the state’s financial challenges and needs. Without stable funding, our healthcare system could face deep cuts leading to less available and less affordable healthcare.