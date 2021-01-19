LETTER: Health department failed county

Macon County is now in 1B allowing essential workers and the elderly to get the vaccine. The rollout was a disaster of crashed phone systems and lack of planning. The Health Department could have created an online application for an appointment, thus taking the pressure on the phones so people with out computers could get through.

We need to have a system for the orderly application based on age, health or essential occupation communicated through all of the media. This is the most important issue for many people, especially the elderly so it need top billing in the press along with new infections and deaths.

The Macon County Health Department knew this was coming and failed us. Fix it now.

Ross Thompson, Decatur

