LETTER: Heritage willing to help everyone

For over 60 years, Heritage has prided itself on offering a safe place for those coping with behavioral health concerns. We understand that in providing this care, we may also be a witness to some behaviors that can be uncomfortable to experience. We see this firsthand every day and, through training and supervision, are able to show up and keep helping. This does not mean that we are without room for improvement. We have almost daily discussions about ways to improve the quality of care we offer.
Heritage represents a willingness to get down in the messy parts of life with anyone who needs our help. Heritage is a place where we will offer solutions and hope, especially during moments where those two things seem near impossible. Our staff have helped house individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, our clients
have received medication services in their homes when they may be unable to access them otherwise, our clerical team works diligently to follow up with individuals who struggle with attending their appointments just to see if they are okay. Our clinicians and case managers have heartbreaking conversations with individuals about end-of-life care, or not having enough money to pay their bills, or how to cope with the agonizing grief over losing a loved one. Heritage offers space for individuals to start over, with no judgment, no matter how many times someone needs it. Heritage is family.
We are proud to offer Mental Health First Aid trainings that are free and open to the public. To date, over 600 individuals have been trained by our instructors on how to recognize signs/symptoms of a mental health crisis and what the next helpful step is in helping our community members cope. We are in this together and we will always be here to help.
Chelsea Mueller, Decatur