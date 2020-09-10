LETTER: Heroes give reasons to vote against GOP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don McLean sang about the three men he admired the most in his song “American Pie.” I can’t sing, but three men I admire are Bill Moyers, Ralph Nader, and Robert Reich.

“Bill Moyers' Journal” aired from 1972-1981. It was one of the most informative shows on television. I recommended his documentary “Buying the War: How Big Media Failed Us,” and several of his articles and television shows in my letters to the editor. At billmoyers.com, you’ll find an archive of the television journalism Moyers has produced over the past 44 years.

I’ve admired Nader ever since I watched him testify before Congress in regard to automobile safety in 1966. In early 2003, he posted five falsehoods and a ton of other information about how President Bush was misleading the U.S. to war in Iraq, online. He founded numerous non-profit organizations, including Public Citizen. You’ll find some of the best information about how to really make America great again, including Medicare for All, at citizen.org.