LETTER: Heroes give reasons to vote against GOP

Don McLean sang about the three men he admired the most in his song “American Pie.” I can’t sing, but three men I admire are Bill Moyers, Ralph Nader, and Robert Reich.
“Bill Moyers' Journal” aired from 1972-1981. It was one of the most informative shows on television. I recommended his documentary “Buying the War: How Big Media Failed Us,” and several of his articles and television shows in my letters to the editor. At billmoyers.com, you’ll find an archive of the television journalism Moyers has produced over the past 44 years.
I’ve admired Nader ever since I watched him testify before Congress in regard to automobile safety in 1966. In early 2003, he posted five falsehoods and a ton of other information about how President Bush was misleading the U.S. to war in Iraq, online. He founded numerous non-profit organizations, including Public Citizen. You’ll find some of the best information about how to really make America great again, including Medicare for All, at citizen.org.
I’ve been going to Reich’s website just about every morning for several years. His latest article explains how Trump stokes divisiveness so Americans wouldn’t see how the oligarchy has taken over the reins, twisted government to its benefit, and siphoned off the economic rewards. If you need reasons to vote Trump out of office this November, you’ll find them at robertreich.org.
All of these men agree that the climate crisis must be dealt with immediately. That’ll never happen as long as the climate-change denying Republican Party controls just one house of Congress. There’s too much money to be made by fossil fuel companies, their investors, and their political lackies.
There’re plenty of reasons to oppose the entire Republican Party this November, but this is the most important.
Ron Adams, Decatur
