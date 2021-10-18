LETTER: Highlights from new documentary

Here’s some of what you need to see in the new documentary “America After 9/11,” available at pbs.org/frontline:

• Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11 was believed to be hiding in the mountain stronghold of Tora Bora. A small contingent of American forces joined Afghan fighters there. The CIA team leader wanted hundreds of U.S. Special Forces on the ground, but the military didn’t send in the reinforcements. It was a catastrophic mistake. Because of miscommunication and some bureaucratic infighting, the most elite of U.S. troops weren’t dispatched there. Bin Laden and his Al Qaeda forces slipped over the border to Pakistan.

• The United States believed we'd be welcomed as liberators, that it would be a cakewalk to go into Iraq, and within a matter of weeks the country would be stabilized. To fix the problem President Bush handed it to a little-known diplomat, Paul Bremer III. Bremer wasn’t a Middle East expert. Bremer’s first step to making this new Iraqi democracy: purge the entire Iraqi government of tens of thousands of members of Saddam’s Baath Party. Bremer’s second order: disbanding the army and firing hundreds of thousands of soldiers. The CIA and the commanders in the field were stunned. They were going to reconstitute the Iraqi army so that they could secure their country. Instead Bremer dismissed them and turned loose all of these trained military people who might have weapons with them and knew where weapons were.

• For Donald Trump 9/11 is something very different than it was for George W. Bush or Barack Obama. 9/11 is not an event that is used to create unity. 9/11, for Donald Trump, becomes a wedge issue. It becomes something he can exploit to further division and distrust in our society.

Ron Adams, Decatur

