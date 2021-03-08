LETTER: Hire the best qualified educators

A week ago I read in the Herald & Review how school districts were have a difficult time hiring qualified educators. In the Saturday, March 6, edition, the H&R has an editorial entitled: "Focus on teacher shortage, emphasizing the need to find qualified educators.”

However, on the front page of that same paper, I read an article on how the Decatur School District eyes more staff racial diversity. The article begins in part: “One goal of the Decatur Public Schools’ Resolution on Racism is to increase the number of minority teachers and administrators…”

I am a simple person, but there are a few facts that I think need to be clarified. 1) The purpose of an educational system is to teach the students, not indoctrinate them. 2) The history of District 61 has not shown outstanding academic test scores. In fact, they have frequently scored much lower than many of the surrounding school districts. 3) Good teachers can be of any racial/ethnic origin.