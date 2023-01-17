LETTER: History always repeats itself

It’s 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, and I am watching history repeat itself.

Just as Winston Churchill addressed Congress the day after Christmas in 1941, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is speaking before Congress in a time of crisis four days before Christmas in 2022.

In 1941, it was a crisis caused by Adolf Hitler. Today’s threat to democracy is the result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. By attacking Kiev, Putin is making the same mistake Hitler made when he bombed London instead of RAF airfields.

It is now 6:37 p.m. and Zelensky is receiving a long, standing ovation just as Churchill did in December 1941. Churchill spent the Christmas holidays with FDR, unlike Zelenskyy, who flew back to Ukraine four days before Christmas.

The people of Ukraine have proven they are just as brave as the British were during WWII. Furthermore the citizens of Ukraine now have their own Churchill, Zelenskyy.

It is now 7:02 p.m. and the Speaker of the House and the Vice-President are displaying a Ukrainian flag from the speaker’s rostrum in the House of Representatives.

Yes, history repeats itself.

Robert Pickett, Decatur