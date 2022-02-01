LETTER: Hold Biden accountable for errors

How many Americans must die, before President Biden does something?

President Biden continues to get a bye on his southern border policy. With the exception of conservative news outlets, the mainstream media ignores Biden’s treasonous intentional inaction. This is all on Biden, because he has the power to fire Mayorkas.

Let’s focus on one aspect of Biden’s southern border policy -- the flow of illegal drugs, primarily fentanyl. Although we could discuss other aspects such as human trafficking, health and humanitarian issues, illegal guns, negative financial impacts of an open border, but no just one issue today.

Let’s look at some statistics: Between 2020-2021, the U.S. Government estimates that over 79,000 Americans between the ages of 17-45 died of fentanyl overdoses. During that same period, they estimate that 53,000 Americans (same age group) died of COVID-19. Now consider what Biden and his Administration have done combatting COVID-19 compared with Fentanyl. Hundreds of billions of dollars, mandates, and lockdowns compared with a few billion dollars, no mandates and definitely no lockdowns.

President Biden has completely mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least he tried to do something. On the other hand he has done nothing but tear down successful systems that President Trump put in place on the southern border, to protect America and its citizens.

It is time to hold President Biden and his enablers, including three self serving Illinoisan hypocrites, Governor Pritzker, and Senators Durbin and Duckworth, accountable. It’s time for responsible, patriotic, common sense Americans in Washington and Springfield.

Eric Murray, Pawnee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0