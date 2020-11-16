LETTER: Homefield Energy vs. Ameren

This is reference to Decatur's aggregation program and contract renewal with Homefield Energy through 2021, which provides protected, non-fluctuation rates for electric supply to residents.

It is wonderful that the city negotiates a rate on the behalf of our community. However, we prefer Ameren’s seasonal rates.

It is not right when we are required to opt out of a program that we did not sign up for. How is ethical/legal to give out our customer Ameren information to a different supplier when we did not authorize it?

Our account number appears on a card which we are required to mail back to the supplier or call, but only if we choose to opt out. Otherwise we automatically switched. This is required even if we opted out in past years.

If we fail to do the previous, hopefully our mail arrives in time with the Ameren letter that gives us a ten day notice to cancel if we not authorize this switch. Really?

This present process should not be permitted to continue as is. Does the city just provide a list of customer accounts to the supplier that are not yet enrolled with them?