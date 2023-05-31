Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As we celebrate nurses across the country for National Nurses Week (May 6-12), I am deeply appreciative of our nursing colleagues who provide exceptional care to those served by Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) 15 hospitals throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. One week hardly seems like enough time to thank them for their extraordinary accomplishments, especially as the last couple years have brought so many challenges in healthcare. I am so proud of how our nursing colleagues have demonstrated their resiliency, commitment and passion for their profession.

While celebrations and accolades are shared during this week annually, we know that the work of nurses is a vital contribution to the health of our communities, day in and day out.

Our nurses continue to elevate quality and develop clinical best practices to create a culture of excellence while also caring for the whole person with empathy and compassion by living our core values of respect, care, competence and joy. In addition to supporting the needs of patients and their family members, they are also integral and valued partners in clinical care teams across our hospitals, contributing to positive patient outcomes and improvements in our care delivery model.

During National Nurses Week, please take time to show your appreciation to a nurse with a “thank you” for their hard work and dedication.

I couldn’t be prouder and more thankful of the nurses who have chosen HSHS as the place to pursue their calling in life. It is in their hands, and from their hands, that our patients are provided high-quality, reliable care in this community.

Thank you to the hardworking nurses everywhere for all that you do. Happy Nurses Week.

Theresa Horne

Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive

Hospital Sisters Health System