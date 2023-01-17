LETTER: Hoping for better for rescued dogs

Finally after probably years of complaints about these dogs that were finally rescued, after one was too far gone to survive, someone finally did something. These dogs have been tied up out there for as long as I can remember and when complaints were made, the only response they received were they have food and shelter.
It took minus freezing temps for something to be done and cost a dog's life. At least they are better now. let's hope they find good homes and learn what dog life is supposed to be; part of a family, not tied to a tree.
Robert Foley, Decatur