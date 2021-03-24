LETTER: Horn, Wetzel, Jacobs for council

Horn, Wetzel, and Jacobs. That is my dream team for city council. A Herald & Review editorial said that Jacob Jenkins “believes in giving the voice to the citizenry while also being a voice for them.” I know from his statements and performance on the city council that the same thing could be said for David Horn. Making the council representative of the entire community and then listening to the people is at the heart of Will Wetzel’s desire to serve, which any one who has talked to him will tell you. The city must seek and welcome the voice of its citizens. Consider Horn, Wetzel, and Jacobs if you support that goal.