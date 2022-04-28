LETTER: Horror of genocide doesn't go away

I read an article in the Herald & Review referencing possible genocide in Ukraine.

The article defines genocide as the crime of trying to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group in part or whole. This includes mass killings, sterilization, abuse that includes serious harm or mental suffering, or wrenching children from a targeted group to be raised by others.

The most horrific example of genocide was the Holocaust. At least 6 million Jews and millions of others from different ethnic groups were exterminated during WWII. Two thirds of Europe's Jewish population were murdered. So were priests, mentally delayed, crippled, gay people, and children of African-German descent. Many were killed in gas chambers, with their bodies commingled in large ovens, cremated with all evidence of their existence obliterated.

My mother was born 1925 in Poland. The Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. Her only brother was shot and killed while trying to escape, and her parents put on a death train. Mother was sent to Germany to spend the rest of her youth in a concentration camp.

After Mom's only surviving sister in Poland died, I witnessed her trying to kill imaginary Nazis by plunging a screwdriver thru drywall, and throwing water on walls to drown them.

I still see too clearly her sitting on the sofa between two sheriff deputies, begging me not to let them take her. Dad had no choice but to have her committed to a mental institution. She did not understand what was happening. It must have felt like the concentration camp all over again for her.

Only in retrospection is it obvious so many Holocaust survivors suffered from PTSD, without any treatment available.

Genocide not only affects victims but also second generation family members. It is murderous racism.

James W. Littrell. Mount Zion

