Recently I read that our fine state of Illinois will now be buying both halal and kosher meats because children in public schools are not eating because of religious reasons. How far is far enough in our crazy, mixed up world? Perhaps the government should not be in the business of feeding children.

My new "religion" states that humans under the age of 75 should consume only fresh Maine lobster and sushi-grade tuna, line-caught exclusively in pristine Japanese waters 200-plus miles off the eastern coast of a prefecture beginning with the letter K.

What are we doing with electing governmental officials who deal with such matters? We are a stupid, stupid people in this state, and nation.

As long as we are pandering to ever possible societal whim, the sushi-grade tuna must not be served raw but seared at 762 degrees minimum for not more than 1 minute and 48 seconds on each side, on non-GMO Illinois-grown soy bean oil (high oleic of course), and served on non-styrofoam recycled plates with responsibly sourced bamboo chopsticks, grown 1,500 feet above sea level from seeds harvested only from Northern Italy by native indigenous sheep herders with a family heritage that can be traced through genetic testing directly to King David, and ...

Really folks. Where does this all stop?

Tom Greenwood, Decatur