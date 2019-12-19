LETTER: How many warrants obtained by fraud?

On Dec. 17, the FISA court issued a rebuke of the FBI and the Department of Justice under Obama for lying and omitting exculpatory evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page. This rebuke was issued after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his report on the launch of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

The FBI applied for a FISA warrant in Oct. 2016, knowing full well that the main evidence in obtaining the warrant was the “infamous” Christopher Steele dossier, a former British spy, which was part of opposition research conducted by Fusion GPS for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. The network newcasts, ABC, NBC, and CBS, did not report this at all.

In an interview with James Comey, Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday”, read Horowitz's words, which said Steele's information “played a central and essential role” in establishing probable cause.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}