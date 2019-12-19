LETTER: How many warrants obtained by fraud?

On Dec. 17, the FISA court issued a rebuke of the FBI and the Department of Justice under Obama for lying and omitting exculpatory evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page. This rebuke was issued after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his report on the launch of the FBI’s Russia investigation.
The FBI applied for a FISA warrant in Oct. 2016, knowing full well that the main evidence in obtaining the warrant was the “infamous” Christopher Steele dossier, a former British spy, which was part of opposition research conducted by Fusion GPS for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. The network newcasts, ABC, NBC, and CBS, did not report this at all.
In an interview with James Comey, Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday”, read Horowitz's words, which said Steele's information “played a central and essential role” in establishing probable cause.
In addition, Ronn Blitzer, writing for Fox News, said “the FBI … omitted exculpatory information about Page that could have impacted the judge’s decision in granting the FISA warrant. Included in this was an instance where an attorney was found to have altered an email to say that Page had not been a CIA source, when in fact he had been working with them. That information would have justified Page’s contacts with Russia, and its omission ultimately led to the FBI renewing the FISA warrant against Page.”
Further, Jacob Sullum of the New York Post wrote, “Horowitz found that the first warrant application included ‘seven significant inaccuracies and omissions’ and the three renewal applications, were marred by ‘10 additional significant errors’." Those ‘errors’ included blatant exaggerations of Steele’s proven reliability and the failure to note that his work was opposition research commissioned by Democrats.
How many other warrants were fraudulently obtained?
Patricia Tomlinson, Decatur