LETTER: Howard Buffett shouldn't be next sheriff

Howard Buffett has contributed to countless projects to benefit Decatur.

Howard Buffett seems to possess admirable values.

Howard Buffett is not the person who should be the next Macon County sheriff.

The argument undoubtedly will be made that the position of sheriff primarily is an administrative one; the sheriff rarely cruises in to slap the handcuffs on the bad guy. It won’t matter, some will say, that Buffett has not had extensive law enforcement training, that he hasn’t come up through the ranks. He’s a CEO, possessing of the know-how to improve operations.

It inspires more confidence, however, that the administrator is someone who has experienced the many stressful situations of a deputy sheriff. The knowledge thus gained translates into strong decision making skills for a sheriff.

Jim Root, the Republican who has been trying to win the last sheriff’s election for three years, has been quoted as saying Buffett has bought lots of votes. Many people will share that attitude of all Buffett’s donations buying influence. It is difficult to get past the idea, however, that Root’s charge is a variation on the “election fraud” mantra of which the GOP is so dedicated.