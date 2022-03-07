LETTER: Humankind must reverse course

The first chapter of Romans, verse 18, says: “For the wrath of God” is revealed in heaven, against all ungodliness and unrighteous of men, who hold truth in unrighteousness. The wrath of God is on this world, this is not climate change, it’s been in the bible all these years. We have God's wrath on us.

We disobeyed God all these years. Taking his name in vain, not acting like he don’t exist, kept him out of schools, breaking his commandments, killing the babies before they are born, sports taking over his Sabbath day. Everything against him, we don’t mention his name anymore, Even the government has men in office that should have been out of way after eight years. God is not proud of the way these people are doing.

Spending money they don’t have, will tax our children and grandchildren, can’t even balance a budget right. Haven’t done anything in God's way for years. Wanting to fix highways and bridges, they should have fixed years ago.

Made careers out of these protestors. God's wrath is on us. Parents letting children be their own bosses. Who’s going to stand before God when we leave this earth? We don’t want anyone to go to hell. He can take sleep away from us, make us think were dropping off into hell. God and Jesus is the only answer, we must get him back. We don’t want our children to go to hell. Remember him; he is still in charge of the world.

We want to stay as close to him as we can for our families' sakes. He wants to be praised, not this me-me world, he is a jealous God. We need to change this world and get back to the Bible. Praise his name. If we don’t the rocks will.

Orville Markwell, Decatur

