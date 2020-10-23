LETTER: Hybrid education best option for all

This letter is concerning the article “Central Illinois schools revisit familiar COVID questions” (Oct. 10). The article mentions how difficult in-person learning has been for the schools. While I do agree that the students are in danger, many jobs are opening, and parents must leave their home for work now. There is no positive outcome from opening the schools back up completely. With specific guidelines placed, the students would be at less risk during their time in school. It’s important to analyze multiple perspectives when doing what’s best for the children.

The best opportunities are offered by schools that provide in-person learning and remote learning. Parents can decide how they want their child to spend the semester. Remote learning for more children means fewer children in the classroom. The risk of a case occurring is less likely to occur with fewer children physically at school.

Working at Maroa-Forsyth Elementary afterschool, I’ve learned there are many children who have working parents. Many jobs are requiring their workers to return to work in person. Keeping their kids home has become more difficult for them. They then spend a good amount of money on having someone else watch their children.