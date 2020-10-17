LETTER: Hybrid learning style could help

With the recent issue of Decatur Public Schools not reopening for the first quarter through November 13 of the fall 2020 semester, a considerable divide among parents with students in the school district and the school board has emerged, where parents want schools to reopen completely, and the district wants to stay closed. To create a compromise, hybrid style learning will help solve this issue.

Being a student at Millikin University, where hybrid learning has been implemented, I have benefitted from the strategic plan set in place, and I feel safe in my learning environment and as if I am still advancing academically. With my personal experience with this system, I believe that hybrid learning is a great compromise for our local school district to satisfy parent desires.