LETTER: Idea that different is bad has to go

I’ve been studying about Martin Luther King Jr. speech in my English 2 class. In our world today, we revise history in favor of our opinions of right or wrong. Our generation is living proof that King’s dream would one day become reality.

We are living half of his dream now, and just as he said, “little Black boys & Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.” Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream will become reality when race isn’t what’s used to think of people as different.

His dream was that everyone would be equal & no one would be thought of as different. If we apply for something like a job or scholarship, it asks for racial background. Why should that matter at all?

I think that progress has been happening very slowly. King dreamed a dream of equality and fought peacefully to see the reverie achieved. Racism still lurks in our cities and towns, but only because we believe equality is impossible.

Will we ever reach true equality between races? As much of an optimist that I am, I don’t think racism will ever disappear.