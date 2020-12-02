LETTER: Ideological culture war to undermine our country's health.

Thank you for printing the two op-ed pieces by Dr. Mark Morocco ("Tired of excuses for risky conduct") and Jay Ambrose ("An autocratic, unprecedented route") on the same Dialogue page (Dec. 1). It puts where we have been for the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic in stark relief.

I am aghast that, at the end of the most autocratic presidency in U.S. history, Jay Ambrose argues about "autocratic" or totalitarian" actions due to his worries about spill-over into other areas, such as climate change. Trump's autocratic presidency encouraged some people's rejection of the recommendations to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home. His irresponsible actions contributed to making government-backed measures necessary. Some people were not doing the right thing.

The right-wing ideology on display in Ambrose's opinion piece is breathtaking. I am glad to see the opinion from a doctor, Mark Morocco, on the same page. He talks about being tired of people making excuses for risky behavior.