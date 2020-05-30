LETTER: If masks are effective, let's open up

If masks work, let's get our masks on and open up our businesses again. If they don't, why are we forced to wear them?
Jean Stables, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
If masks work, let's get our masks on and open up our businesses again. If they don't, why are we forced to wear them?
Jean Stables, Decatur
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.