LETTER: If you want change, you have to vote

* What historical statue can I destroy?
* What segment of organized society can I threaten?
* What building can I burn?
* What area of the government can I go to for financial reparations?
* What outright lie can I perpetuate to "Big Tech" or "The Media" that they will proclaim as truth to influence the general public?
Isn't this how we respond in America when we don't like what is going on? Well, I sure as heck don't like what is happening to America, in America, with America. This ain't the America I want, nor know. How can what is happening all go away? When will some semblance of normalcy return? What is a person supposed to do? Oh yeah -- vote. Vote for change.
Tom Greenwood, Decatur