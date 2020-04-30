LETTER: Illinois can be leader in recovery

Our local and state leaders are busy now with the critical tasks of safeguarding the population from coronavirus, and securing help for those who have lost their income during this shutdown of the economy. Soon though, I hope those leaders will be able to shift their attention to look ahead to what comes next.

There is a growing realization that too many essential items are not made in this country, and this coronavirus epidemic has revealed how vulnerable we are as a result. We have been relying on other countries to make essential healthcare items like masks and paper gowns and those items have been in short supply during the last six weeks. Additionally, we have become aware that many pharmaceuticals and most antibiotics are no longer made in this country. There was a concern recently that shipments of imported antibiotics might be interrupted. I think that there will be growing pressure to produce essential goods, including healthcare items, but also things like structural steel here in the United States. Some communities in some states somewhere are going to benefit from the return of that manufacturing – why not Illinois?