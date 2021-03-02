LETTER: Illinois should look at other states

I am 63 years old, live in Indiana and was able to get my COVID vaccine last week when the state opened up vaccines for 60 and older. Why in the world can my 89 1/2-year-old mother, who works the polls every time there is an election there, not get a vaccine in Illinois? However, my 40-year-old nephew and his wife have already gotten theirs and they are not in any high risk category.
What sense does the state of Illinois have in how they distribute this vaccine? Clearly they have not seen how surrounding states have handled it. I guess it isn't a surprise in light of how high school athletics was handled there, too.
Susan Downey, Indianapolis