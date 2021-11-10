LETTER: Immunization does not equal cure

Aaron Rodgers did not lie when he said, “Yeah, I’ve been fully immunized.” I too have been “fully immunized.”

According to the CDC, "immunization is the process wherein a person is made immune or resistant to an infectious disease, typically by the administration of a vaccine.’ Conversely, ‘vaccination employs vaccines to stimulate the body’s own immune system to protect a person against subsequent infection or disease."

Any person who attended public or private school is fully immunized. We can no longer get mumps, measles, small pox, etc. However, despite getting a vaccination for flu or COVID, we can still get them over and again. Getting a yearly flu shot does not mean I won’t get the flu. It means that I am likely to have less-severe symptoms than a person who did not get a flu shot.

COVID and flu are caused by different viruses, yes, but can they be cured? No. This is why, despite being vaccinated, a person can still contract a variant of those viruses and become sick. Because these viruses can mutate, just like cold viruses, we can never eradicate them.

Full immunization has nearly eradicated viruses like small pox and polio. However, there is no cure for COVID and flu, like there is no cure for the common colds. All we can do is take proper precautions and use common sense toward all of these.

Recommended for you…

When I got my COVID vaccine, my doctor told me that he wouldn’t promise that I couldn’t get COVID again. All he could promise is that I probably wouldn’t die from it. Food for thought.

Cami Ziemer,, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0