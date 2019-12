After spending what seems like innumerable hours watching the impeachment process moving forward, I have come to the conclusion that there needs to be another category in the Oscar awards.

The new category should be "Best Male or Female who can lie about the impeachment of the President."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who can say with a straight face that the impeachment has nothing to do with politics deserves an Oscar.

Nancy Shultz

Dalton City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0