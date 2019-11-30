LETTER: Impeachment must be supported

This is sickening. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, is part of the Ukraine scandal. He is the Republicans' number one defender of Donald Trump and the Republicans' lead man in the impeachment hearing

He is not only trying to hide Trump's corruption, he is hiding his own as well. It is becoming more and more obvious that the entire Republican House and Senate is involved in Trump’s corruption.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We must support the impeachment of Donald Trump. Our democracy depends on it.

Where do they get all these polls at that say the majority of the people are against impeachment? I know of no one around our area who has been polled. Are these polls just for Trump supporters? If not, poll me now. Impeach Trump.

Michael Hill, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0