LETTER: Implement national popular note

Under the current system, five of our 46 Presidents have come into office without winning the most popular votes nationwide. In the last six presidential elections, there have been two second-place Presidents (2000 and 2016) and two “near-miss” elections when this almost happened (2004 and 2020).

In the “near miss” election of 2004, if 59,393 voters in Ohio had changed their minds, President Bush would have lost, despite leading nationally by over 3 million votes. In 2020, if 21,461 voters had changed their minds, Joe Biden would have been defeated, despite leading by over 7 million votes nationally.

Each of these 21,461 votes in 3 states mattered more than the 7 million voters elsewhere because of the Electoral College. Presidential candidates only pay attention to the states with the most electors. Each state is given one elector equal to the number of Representatives in Congress. A Presidential candidate only needs 270 electoral votes to win so they only campaign in the states that will get them 270. The rest of the country doesn’t matter.

Which is wrong. Every American should have a voice and their vote should count regardless of where they live! No President should be elected by just a few states instead of the majority of people.

The shortcomings of the current system stem from state “winner-take-all” laws that award all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each separate state. Winner-take-all is not in the U.S. Constitution and was never mentioned at the 1787 Constitutional Convention.

Everywhere else in the country, a majority votes the candidates in office. The election of our President should be by popular vote, the most votes wins. Let your voice be heard. Lets all stand up. Go to nationalpopularvote.com and tell your legislators to pass national popular note.

Bryan Worth, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0