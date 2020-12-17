LETTER: Implement standard election procedures

An open letter to all U.S. Congress members:

In light of the confusion, suspicions, and disparities in the last presidential election, we urge you to enact legislation that would regulate all states on procedures for holding federal elections.

We strongly support limited time interval, paper ballot, in-person voting with appropriate ID. Absentee voting is obviously also needed but should require the voter to make the request with cause. This will reduce the dubious practice of ballot harvesting and eliminate the possibility of mass mailed ballots being fraudulently cast.

A one-week voting interval ending on the legislated Tuesday in November should also be legislated. This will ensure all voters (save absentee ballot voters) have access to same information before voting yet allow enough time for all to vote.

These uniform procedures will more accurately reflect voter choices with results being known in a more timely manner and with maximum confidence, having the ability to verify by recount if necessary. Same day registration, which allows one to register on election /voting date, should be eliminated. A 30-day prior cutoff date for registration should allow time to verify voter credentials.