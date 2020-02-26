LETTER: Important election in DeWitt County

This is my first time writing to endorse political candidates because I believe this election cycle is one of the most important ever in DeWitt County.

About a decade ago, DeWitt County voters voted out almost every incumbent. What resulted was a group of board members who damaged the finances of the county through inexperience. We are about to face the same problem.

I would like to urge DeWitt County voters to retain current board chairman David Newberg and incumbents Jay Wickenhauser and Cole Ritter. These people spend hours at the courthouse each week making sure the county stays on track.

In order for them to win in the primary, I urge voters from District C to vote only for Newberg and Wickenhauser, though the ballot says they can vote for up to three. I urge voters from District A to vote only for Cole Ritter.

Becky Adams, Clinton

