LETTER: Important words about our mothers

Mother's Day is coming up and I think that this quotation from Joseph Cardinal Mindszenty of Hungary is one of the most profound statements I have ever seen especially on Mother's Day:
"The most important person on earth is a mother. Mothers are closer to God the creator than any other creature; God joins forces with mothers in performing this act of creation."
That should make us many mothers proud. But last but not least I want to say that my husband and I were so happy when we had our first child, our second child and then our third child.
Happy Mother's Day for all moms and dads.
Gloria Leonard, Decatur
