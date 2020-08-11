LETTER: Impossible to police mail-in ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yesterday I received, in the mail, an application for a mail-in ballot for our fall election. Of course, we all understand what an important election this is, in all offices. There are disagreements, however, between those who suggest that mail in ballots can be corrupted, lost or influenced, and those who say there is no proof of such.

There is nothing so sacred to democratic rule than to have fair elections. But the mail-in ballot is impossible to police. Powerful and unscrupulous individuals within households can influence the others. Ballots can be lost or damaged in shipment. There can be counterfeit ballots printed.

It is estimated by a group called CATG (Closing the Addiction Treatment Gap) that 10% of adults are addicted to drugs or alcohol. And we know that a high percentage of those, perhaps half, are indigent to the point of needing a drink or a fix far more than they care about their vote. We also know that there will be much cash available through political parties that will actually pay those desperate individuals for their ballots.