LETTER: Impossible to police mail-in ballot

Yesterday I received, in the mail, an application for a mail-in ballot for our fall election. Of course, we all understand what an important election this is, in all offices. There are disagreements, however, between those who suggest that mail in ballots can be corrupted, lost or influenced, and those who say there is no proof of such.
There is nothing so sacred to democratic rule than to have fair elections. But the mail-in ballot is impossible to police. Powerful and unscrupulous individuals within households can influence the others. Ballots can be lost or damaged in shipment. There can be counterfeit ballots printed.
It is estimated by a group called CATG (Closing the Addiction Treatment Gap) that 10% of adults are addicted to drugs or alcohol. And we know that a high percentage of those, perhaps half, are indigent to the point of needing a drink or a fix far more than they care about their vote. We also know that there will be much cash available through political parties that will actually pay those desperate individuals for their ballots.
If there is no fear of Wal-Mart shopping lines or crowded bars or street marches, why should there be fears of in-person voting? This election, like any other, must have no stain of corruption lest one side or the other perceive the election was stolen. The repercussions of such perceptions could be beyond our country’s control or ability to reconcile.
Al Rennert, Lovington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!