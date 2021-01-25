LETTER: Impressed with Marty Watkins:

The city of Decatur is stuck in a rut. Crime continues to surge as population decreases. One key to a city’s growth is jobs but the number of vacant commercial properties continues to increase. Decatur has had a reputation for not being friendly to business for decades.

We pay state and federal taxes, yet few dollars come back to Decatur. Decatur increased the gas tax by 5 cents while the state tax doubled. With the tax increases Decatur seems to have filled a few more potholes. Why do other cities succeed while Decatur fails?

Decatur needs fresh ideas and perhaps new leadership, not people who rubber stamp what is presented before them. I have not been involved in political campaigns since the late 1960s and my time at UC Berkeley. I recently met with Marty Watkins who is running for Decatur city council. I was impressed with what Mr. Watkins had to say and joined his election team.

Marty is an Army veteran and graduate of Martin University with a degree in Religious Studies and a minor in Business. I believe he has integrity, the heart and soul to help society, and the knowledge to understand small business and accomplish goals.