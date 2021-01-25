LETTER: Impressed with Marty Watkins:

The city of Decatur is stuck in a rut. Crime continues to surge as population decreases. One key to a city’s growth is jobs but the number of vacant commercial properties continues to increase. Decatur has had a reputation for not being friendly to business for decades.
We pay state and federal taxes, yet few dollars come back to Decatur. Decatur increased the gas tax by 5 cents while the state tax doubled. With the tax increases Decatur seems to have filled a few more potholes. Why do other cities succeed while Decatur fails?
Decatur needs fresh ideas and perhaps new leadership, not people who rubber stamp what is presented before them. I have not been involved in political campaigns since the late 1960s and my time at UC Berkeley. I recently met with Marty Watkins who is running for Decatur city council. I was impressed with what Mr. Watkins had to say and joined his election team.
Marty is an Army veteran and graduate of Martin University with a degree in Religious Studies and a minor in Business. I believe he has integrity, the heart and soul to help society, and the knowledge to understand small business and accomplish goals.
Marty has the experience needed, he currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Decatur Day Care, Decatur Macon County Opportunity Corporation, Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, Golden K Kiwanis, Decatur Human Relations Commission and the Macon County Ethics Commission.
Thirteen candidates are running for three positions on the City Council. Most candidates have no experience and if elected will require time to understand the dynamics of City Council. Serving on those boards has given Marty experience and the opportunity to accomplish his goals. In my opinion Marty has the qualifications needed to be on the City Council.
Michael Sleeth, Decatur