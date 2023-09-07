The Stephen Decatur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution learned this week of the death of Charlene Leonard.

We wish to extend our gratitude to Ms. Leonard and to the approximately 350,000 women who served our country in the military during WWII. Until her death on August 31st, 2023, Leonard was the last survivor of the seven members of our chapter who answered the call of duty to serve their country during WWII.

Charlene was 16 in 1942 when her brother, Charles [“Jack”], was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea of North Africa. A pilot in WWII, Jack’s name can be found on the fatalities list accessed from the National Archives: WW Army Casualties. As indicated in her obituary, Charlene “started training as a nurse cadet with the goal of finding her brother.”

Decades later, we worked together on the oncology unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital and at the Visiting Nurses Association where she served as Director. I was always so very grateful for Charlene’s nursing service to this community demonstrated by her professionalism, her compassion, and her strong leadership as she mentored nursing students from Millikin University in their Community Health Nursing rotation.

A committed soul to her family, her community, the nursing profession, and her country, Charlene Leonard and her family who came before her have well-honored George Leonard, their American Revolutionary War Patriot, who served in the Virginia Cavalry.

Deborah Slayton-Czerwinski, Decatur