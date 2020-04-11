LETTER: Individual the first line of defense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The recent letter bemoaning President Trump’s initial reaction to the virus ("Don't blame Democrats for crisis," April 7) ignores the role the World Health Organization played in those comments. The WHO has now been found to be a protector of the Chinese and their responsibility for creating this pandemic.

Eventually, China will have to be held financially responsible for what they have inflicted on the world. I doubt that China has enough cash on hand to reimburse every nation. The most likely scenario is China’s cancelling all debt owed them. That includes the money the U.S. has borrowed from China.

The entire pharmaceutical industry needs to be returned to the U.S. We can no longer depend on the Chinese for our health and well being, especially so since they threatened to cut off all such supplies.

The presumed effectiveness of the nation’s governors in handling the virus in their states is indeed a presumption of greatness. The primary responsibility for the health and welfare of citizens in each state falls to the governors. That many didn’t plan ahead is not a federal responsibility. The federal government fills in the gaps. If those gaps are huge, as in New York state, it takes time to provide the lacking materials.