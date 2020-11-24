 Skip to main content
LETTER: Inequitable rules for COVID-19
LETTER: Inequitable rules for COVID-19

There’s a lot I don’t understand about the rules of COVID. So is it different strokes for different folks? The small restaurants in Springfield were shut down for still having indoor dining, yet Texas Roadhouse is packed every day.

The tanning salons are open, how are they essential? Gaming places are not being addressed. The lust goes on. Walmart is busy all the time, they have no limit of people who can be inside. And not once have they stopped NFL, Major League Baseball, etc

Seems if it benefits the government somehow, it’s a bit different. So someone explain to me the difference please.

Debra Ellis, Decatur

