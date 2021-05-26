LETTER: Infrastructure needs immediate help

You know there are times when you think that things could not get worse than they have been. Right? Well, guess what, it is going to happen. I'll get right to the point.

Some where in the United States there is a bridge, and probably more that one, that is on the verge of collapse. When it does, there will be some people who will be on that bridge,who will die, and all because some of our so-called U.S. Senators and House of Representatives of the "conservative party" say the infrastructure bill cost too much, it is too high.

I would like for these people of the "conservative party" to go to Ohio and Virginia and talk to the families who lost family members when the Silver Bridge collapsed. I know it happened years and years ago, in 1967. But it happened. It was brought up then about the bridges and roads in the United States were bad and getting worse.

In the Herald & Review's Saturday May 15, newspaper on the front page, it was reported that Macon Count has 60 bridges classified in "poor" condition. I know, I drive across at least four bridges in a day or so. William Street, Route 36, Lost Bridge and the bridge over the dam. As I approach a bridge, I ask for a safe journey across that bridge. Now that is how I feel about our bridges.

I think it is about time these so called "conservative" members to get the lead out of their derrieres and do some construction work, that means some compromise on their part. I don't think they know how.

I know if I acted the way some of these people do, my mother would have a very persuasive way of helping me to change my attitude, and it did not take much for me to see her point of view. Get my drift.

Jan Martinie, Decatur

